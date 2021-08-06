Letter: Mayor isn’t listening
I am surprised that with all the photos The Columbian has been running of our mayor lately, none has been of her riding her bike to these events. Several letters have been published by people claiming she listens; after taking the Westside Mobility survey three times, she pushed through the option that was least favored all three times. How is that listening? Maybe she should move to Portland, where her waterfront vision is already a reality.www.columbian.com
Comments / 0