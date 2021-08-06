Letter: Republicans aren’t thinking
Let’s think this through a little bit. Fifty-six percent of Republicans think they’ll need violence to restore “traditional America”? By that, I assume they mean they’ll have to overturn the will of the majority (i.e. cancel the vote and the right to vote) in order to return to a traditional America. I think that means Republicans, and only Republicans, will decide what traditional America is and who can vote in order to maintain a traditional America, because as soon as they restore the vote, how will they control traditional America?www.columbian.com
