It's tax-free weekend in South Carolina: Here's how much parents are expected to spend this year

South Carolina's annual tax-free weekend is back in 2021, running from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

This is a great opportunity for parents looking to save money on their kids' essential school supplies. Deloitte released its annual Back-to-School survey and found that 48% of shoppers are concerned about “stockouts” and plan to shop earlier, plus spend more than usual.

"Well, interestingly enough, we're seeing spending go to the total season with about $32.5 billion," said Rodney R. Sides , Deloitte's vice chairman and U.S. leader of retail and distribution. "And that's up about $612 per family, or for student, actually. Now that's interesting is in North Carolina, we're going to spend about 20% more than the national average."

Sides said there are several things that go into families spending more than ever. For older students, it's almost exclusive to technology, like laptops and tablets. As for younger kids, it's across the board.

"It would include school supplies and also apparel," Sides said. "So to a degree, you're buying, you know, outfits, shoes, etc., and that all goes into the total that's going to be spent."

Deloitte says virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic fueled an increase in tech sales and created a new digital baseline for how and what parents purchase.

"We're actually finding that it is going to be up," Sides said. "I think a lot of folks are settling into the fact that technology is a critical part of the experience for the kids. And so as a result, they needed to spend a little more there. We also found that the number of folks buying in that category is up pretty dramatically year over year."

