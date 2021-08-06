Cancel
Harris English: "I don't want to be a pick" for the US Ryder Cup team

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris English continued his impressive form by firing a stunning 8-under 62 to take the early lead at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, and then signalled his intent to play his way straight into the United States Ryder Cup team for the first time in his career. English currently lies...

