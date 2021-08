While most of the NFL begins reporting to training camp this week, the Dallas Cowboys are already three practices in and things are heating up in Oxnard, California -- the summer sun notwithstanding. With the battle at defensive back attempting to take center stage thanks to the signing of cornerback Kyron Brown and the expected signing of former first-round pick Malik Hooker this week, the once bare cupboard in the secondary is now anything but. For all of the attention that corps of players has gotten in the first few days of camp though, it remains true that the linebacker corps is where the biggest nukes are being launched.