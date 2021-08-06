Cancel
Steuben County, NY

“Operation Climate Change” results in 19 arrests in City of Hornell for drug related charges

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
19 people have been arrested in an investigation called “Operation Climate Change,” the first big drug bust in the City of Hornell since the pandemic unfolded.

Two people arrested were related to fatal overdoses that happened in June.

40 officers from the Hornell Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office were all involved in the operation.

The investigation was put on hold and took longer to complete due to Covid-19.

The majority of suspects are residents of Hornell and were brought in early in the morning on warrants alleging felony drug sales, drug possession and other related charges.

Three inmates at the Steuben County Jail and one at Albion Correctional Facility were also charges, as well as a resident of Nunda.

Not only were the fatal overdoses in June related to people arrested during this investigation, but suspects also stole property after the overdoses; police found the deceased with their pockets turned inside out.

Most of the individuals arrested are likely to be released on their own recognizance following arraignment.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker stated that the operation was handled differently this time, and addictions counselors were made available to everyone arrested who may want or need help.

He said this is a different step in policing.

Auburn, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn man found with loaded gun as search warrant executed in city

A loaded gun was found on an Auburn man who was taken into custody while a search warrant was executed in the city on Tuesday. Austin Coff, 22, of Auburn was taken into custody around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department. The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, Auburn Police Department, and New York State National Guard Counter Drug Task Force worked together.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Deputies: Rochester duo arrested with stolen vehicle at Home Depot in Victor

Deputies report the arrest of a Rochester duo following an investigation at the Home Depot for a stolen vehicle. On Monday around 3:45 p.m. deputies were called to the store parking lot for the report of a stolen vehicle that had entered the parking lot. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a traffic stop where it was determined that Tarus Fluitt, 48, of Rochester and Sara Leavitt, 42, of Rochester were in possession and operated a stolen vehicle.
Odessa, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Odessa man facing felony counts of robbery, burglary, and grand larceny after domestic incidents

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Odessa man following multiple allegations of domestic violence, which spanned a few weeks. Robert Stockstill, 36, of Odessa was charged with felony counts of robbery, burglary, and grand larceny, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

