CD19-Targeted mAbs in R/R DLBCL: Tafasitamab

Criteria and assessments that can be used to help clinicians select treatment and monitor patients on therapy for myelofibrosis. Pankit Vachhani, MD: For every patient I see with myelofibrosis, I make sure I do a risk stratification at the time of diagnosis and then subsequently follow-up using DIPSS [Dynamic International Prognostic Scoring System] or DIPSS Plus risk stratification schemas, so I can track their progress and see how they are doing. That is a crucial component: risk stratifying them. The second is symptom assessment. Frequently, our patients give a picture of being asymptomatic, or we don’t assess symptoms thoroughly enough to elucidate every symptom they may have. If one uses a symptom assessment form, for example the MPN-SAF TSS [Myeloproliferative Neoplasm-Symptom Assessment Form Total Symptom Score], one may find more patient symptoms than what would appear initially. It’s also important to get a rough estimation of all their symptoms and the severity. Those are 2 crucial things: No. 1, risk stratifying, and No. 2, identifying their symptoms and burden. In addition, I find it useful to obtain an ultrasound or a CT-guided assessment of their spleen length, especially in patients for whom I’m not able to palpate their spleen thoroughly for different anatomical reasons. Once I have done that, my treatment paradigm is further elucidated based on what their risk stratification schema is, and what their symptoms are. I target each of these components at the same time.