International assistance dog week reminds us how impactful canines can be

By Sydney Baulier
snntv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is International Assistance Dogs week. In just a decade, service dogs have stepped up to not only be a man’s best friend but also a certified support system. “Dogs are very forgiving and very resilient and they are excited and happy to be alive,” says service dog trainer Lauren Davis.

www.snntv.com

