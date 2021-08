It's almost a century since Sweden last won Olympic Jumping Team gold, and when they did it tonight they did it with both style and grace. A magnificent performance all week from Henrik von Eckermann with King Edward, Malin Baryard-Johnson and Indiana and Peder Fredricson with All In led to high expectations that this could be the night they would bring the ultimate honour back to their country for the first time in 97 years. But it wouldn't be easy.