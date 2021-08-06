Cancel
NFL

Titans land near bottom of Forbes' 'NFL’s Most Valuable Teams' list

By Mike Moraitis
 6 days ago
Forbes released its annual list of the most valuable NFL franchises, and on it the Tennessee Titans landed near the bottom.

Tennessee comes in at No. 28 with a total value of $2.625 billion. The team saw a 14-percent change from last year, and has an operating income of $12 million.

The only teams that finished lower than the Titans were the Cleveland Browns (No. 29), the Detroit Lions (No. 30), the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 31), and the Buffalo Bills (No. 32).

As compared to 2020, the Titans are in the same spot but saw their value increase by $325 million, which comes despite the fact that revenues were down last year due to COVID-19.

The top 10 most valuable franchises according to Forbes were as follows:

  1. Dallas Cowboys: $6.5 billion
  2. New England Patriots: $5 billion
  3. New York Giants: $4.85 billion
  4. Los Angeles Rams: $4.8 billion
  5. Washington Football Team: $4.2 billion
  6. San Francisco 49ers: $4.175 billion
  7. Chicago Bears: $4.075 million
  8. New York Jets: $4.05 billion
  9. Philadelphia Eagles: $3.8 billion
  10. Denver Broncos: $3.75 billion

