Kennewick, WA

Tri-Cities SWAT Team Called to Kennewick Residence

By Rik Mikals
98.3 The KEY
 6 days ago
The Tri-Cities SWAT team was deployed yesterday in Kennewick after a drive-by shooting suspect was holed up in their residence. The incident occurred in Pasco and then continued in Kennewick as the SWAT team was called to a residence on Gum Street in Kennewick. According to the police press release,...

ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Would-Be Burglar Turns Out to Have four Legs and A Tail

Kennewick Police were able to reunite a small dog with its family after first investigating a potential business break-in. Tuesday night, around 10 PM, patrol officers began searching a business in the 900 block of West Columbia Drive. They didn't find any evidence of a human intrusion, but perhaps the...
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

Corvette Gets Munched In Kennewick Traffic Accident

A two-vehicle accident shut down Kennewick street yesterday and some social media commentators are speculating street racing. Kennewick Police posted on their Facebook that an accident at the intersection of S Washington St and W 1st Ave would have both southbound lanes closed until the accident was cleared. Comments on...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught Red Handed In Burbank Arrest

Kennewick Police along with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department made several arrests in Burbank after a search warrant uncovered stolen property. A Kennewick Police Department press release describes the incident as it went down:. This morning Kennewick Detectives, with the assistance of Deputies and Detectives with the Walla Walla...
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Are You in Need of Rental Assistance? Yakima Awarded 28 Million

Yakima was just awarded 28 Million dollars to help with rent assistance. The program will pay up to one year of rent for qualifying individuals or families. To apply the individual/family will need to call Energy Assistance to schedule an appointment or they can go in person to schedule an appointment at the following location.
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

One Man Shot Dead in Pasco Alley, Shooter on the Loose…

Police are investigating a homicide this morning in Pasco. Police responded to the area of North 20th Avenue and West Hopkins Street just before midnight on Thursday after several calls of shots fired were reported. Upon arrival, Police discovered one man was shot and killed. The victim was shot multiple...
Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

The Most Dangerous Tri-Cities Intersection Right Now Is…

If you're driving South on 20th Ave. in Pasco and you come all the way to where it ends at A Street by the river, be very cautious! It used to be that traffic southbound on 20th Avenue whether turning right or left onto A Street, did not have to stop. Only traffic traveling east or west on A Street needed to stop. But major construction has been taking place in that area for quite some months now. Lots of riverfront apartments are going up as well as some new business buildings. Now, that intersection is an all-way stop. For now, that means only three stop signs as construction is still in progress where 20th Ave. will eventually continue into the apartment complex. The problem is, people who are used to traveling through that intersection, are used to not having to stop if they're headed south on 20th and turning left or right onto A Street. They may not notice the new stop sign that says all-way stop. I remember the first time I was stopped on A Street after this change, somebody stopped on 20th to let me go forward. I waved them on. I thought to myself haven't you ever been through this intersection before? But I did not know it had changed to an all-way stop overnight, so the driver waiting for me was correct. Then as I was coming down 20th ready to turn left onto A Street, I almost didn't stop and would have caused an accident. Be very aware that the intersection of 20th Avenue and A Street in Pasco is now an all-way stop!
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Why Would Richland Shoplifter Steal a Hand-Held Barcode Scanner?

Richland police would like your help in identifying the suspected shoplifter shown below. He apparently likes to hang around Target stores and Grocery Outlet. Oh sure, he stole the usual things a scumbag might steal from a store like that, but the weird thing is, he's also accused of stealing a handheld Barcode Scanner from one of the stores. This has me and the Richland Police baffled! Why in the heck would you steal a barcode scanner? Maybe you know someone who recently said oh, hey look at my cool barcode scanner!

Comments / 2

Community Policy