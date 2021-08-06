Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wanamingo, MN

What Do You Get Someone Turning 100? Wanamingo Salutes Centenarian On Her Birthday

By Paul Shea
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say someone you know is coming up on a milestone birthday, what do you get them? My mom held a 'funeral' for my dad when he turned 50, this year he turned 60 and she littered the lawn with lawn ornaments. But what do you get someone who has seen and done a lot, AND is turning 100? The City of Wanamingo took a great approach, they saluted the now 100 year and 2 days old Wilma Satren on Wednesday on their Facebook page, which was pretty cool. Check it out!

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Wanamingo, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census#Turps Cafe#Jacks Cafe#Gold Best Breakfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
Power 96

Hilarious Puppy in Minnesota Learns How to Get His Own Ice (Video)

If you need a laugh today, you came to the right spot on the internet. A hilarious video was just posted on TikTok of a Great Dane puppy in Kasson, Minnesota that has learned a very valuable (and wet!) skill. He can now get himself an ice cube from the automatic dispenser on the refrigerator and it was all caught on video!
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

This Miesville Supper Club Has Been In The Family For Four Generations

Supper clubs are rapidly disappearing across the US. Once upon a time, there were supper clubs that dotted the midwest landscape and were generally accepted as a place to say that your town had made it. One of these supper clubs, Wiederholt's in Miesville, is located just a few miles from Faribault, and according to some websites I've come across it offers the charm and ambiance of years past that you may remember.
Goodhue County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Goodhue County Fair Throws Birthday Party Thursday

The Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota is having some birthday goodies Thursday because they say many people (especially kids) never had a party due to COVID last year. From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Birthday Party Hats will be handed out and an Agricultural Scavenger Hunt will happen with prizes awarded in The Kids Zone.
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Blue Collar Festival Underway in Faribault

Blue Collar Festival Faribault organizers knew they were in uncharted territory when they expanded the event to five days. Opening night tonight Los Rebeldes peformed in the Central Park Band Shell. The Albert Lea group described their music as Tex-Mex, Minnesota based with some old country mixed in. The concert...
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Pet Parade is Thursday

The Pet Parade Mural on the south side of the Band Shell in Central Park in Faribault says the event started in 1931 but the City of Faribault calls this year's event the 85th year. Parks and Recreation Director Paul Penansky told KDHL some seasoned residents of Faribault provided proof...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Power 96

Private 1960 Hilltop Rochester Minnesota Home Has Hidden Pool

To me, the amazing thing is that this home, up the hill from Bamber Valley Elementary School, has only had one owner since it was built in 1959. This original owner home opens up to long views from the walls of windows and full length balcony. The expansive, private hilltop lot of nearly 3 acres... (FOR FULL LISTING CLICK HERE)
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Power 96

Why Is There A Dinosaur Head Hanging Outside This Minnesota Home?

Call me curious. But what is going on with this area of South Minneapolis? As you can see from the picture, there is a triceratops head dangling from a crane, just parked outside this home. It seems to be a neighborhood thing as there is also a car in the area that has a T-Rex on it parked nearby, according to social media posts. So does anyone have any idea what's going on there?
Benton County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Pantowners Car Show & Swap Meet This Weekend in St. Cloud

Calling all antique car enthusiasts! The annual Pantowners car show and swap meet is coming to the Benton County fairgrounds this coming Sunday, August 15th from 7am to 3pm. You'll have the chance to look at and admire so many antique cars from over the last 100 years. Most of the vehicles will be outdoors, but there will be some indoors from the 20s, 30s and 40s.
Rice County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Post COVID Rice County Relay Another Success

The Rice County Relay for Life event on the Rice County Fairgrounds Friday evening was a successful one according to organizers. Last year a virtual event was held with luminaries lit and people driving through the fairgrounds to view them. This year it was more normal with musicians taking the stage and teams participating in person.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Power 96

Yummy Delicious Toilet Water May Be The Drink Of Future

How does "from the toilet to the tap" sound to you?. Yuckeroo! Out west they've had a bit of a drought and it's causing some real problems. The solution: drink toilet water. Actually, toilet water is already filtered and reintroduced into some systems, and now they may add wastewater to the list.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Watch Out: Toxic Plant Spreading Across the U.S. Is Here in Minnesota

If you see this plant in your yard or in a park in Minnesota, do not touch it!. Minnesota is already home to several nasty, invasive plants that can cause everything from allergic reactions to rashes and inflammation of your skin if you touch them, and now a new highly toxic plant spreading across the U.S. has been spotted here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

ZU-Beer? Minnesota Brewery Flashes Back With A ZUBAZ Beer Collaboration

The 90s were Minnesota's decade, the North Stars were at the top of their game in 91, the Twins won the World Series that year, and there were these things you wore called ZUBAZ and they too were Minnesotan. Now flash-forward to today and the retro looks are coming back, as is ZUBAZ, but in a little bit of a twist, the zebra-style striped pant makers have teamed up with Back Channel Brewing to create a ZUBAZ beer. Check out the hype video!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

The Dreaded Return of Minnesota Back to School Shopping

We all know the month of August signals the of end of summer, but for me it signals something much worse -- back to school shopping. Personally I am not a fan of crowds. If I do go shopping its a quick get in and get out routine (this was true even before COVID). However with my son going back to school I needed to make sure he was set for the fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy