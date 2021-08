(CBS Local)– Ms. Pat, aka Patricia Williams, has one of the most incredible stories of any comedian and actor in the entertainment world. The 49-year-old grew up in Atlanta and she had two children by the time she was 15 years old and provided for her family by selling crack cocaine. Ms. Pat ended up getting into comedy after she came out of prison. Today, Ms. Pat is a huge name in the world of comedy and is the star of a new series from BET+ based on her life called “The Ms. Pat Show.”