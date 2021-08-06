Cancel
Apple TV+ Renews Dark Comedy ‘Physical’ for Second Season

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s dark comedy series “Physical” has been renewed for a second season, reports Deadline. The series, which stars Rose Byrne as Sheila, a distressed housewife in the 1980s who becomes an aerobics video star while her husband loses his job and then runs for political office. “We couldn’t be...

