Mike Trout Completes 10 Years of MLB Service at Age 30. Plus, the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game Approaches and Max Scherzer Makes His Debut
With Zach on vacation, Mike and Ben first affirm their support for the upcoming corniness of the Field of Dreams game (0:30) and discuss Max Scherzer’s debut for the Dodgers (10:00). Then we celebrate Mike Trout’s 30th birthday and 10 years of MLB service by talking about our favorite Mike Trout moments, his signature style, and his impact on the game (15:00). Finally we express our dismay at the structure of baseball at the Olympics (53:00) and preview Red Sox vs. Jays (55:00).www.theringer.com
Comments / 0