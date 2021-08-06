Space Jam 2's LeBron James lines up new movie with Netflix

DAYTON— Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny in this animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. Basketball great LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in digital space by an A.I. gone rogue. To get home, LeBron must lead Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes characters to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their way.