Space Jam 2's LeBron James lines up new movie with Netflix

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy's LeBron James is lining up a new project for Netflix, although he won't be appearing in it (as far as we know). As reported by The Wrap, the professional basketball player-turned-actor will be producing a sports drama through his company SpringHill. Reservation Dogs director Sydney Freeland is co-writing and directing the film.

