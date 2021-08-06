Cancel
How a Theoretical Big-Pac-20 Could Handle Scheduling

By robertgraves
heartlandcollegesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent summit between the Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby and the Pac-12’s George Kliavoff has sparked both hope and consternation across the college football world. Kliavoff could possibly play Roosevelt to Bowlsby’s Churchill as the as-yet-untapped full potential of the Pac-12 could be a game-changer for the Big 12, just as the United States’ entrance into World War II was a game-changer for the brave but battered United Kingdom.

College SportsFanSided

Big 12 Football: 3 programs most appealing to the PAC-12

With the Big 12 football conference looking to be on the brink of collapse following the move of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC, which came to light in the public eye last month, there’s a lot of tension for that administration. Texas and Oklahoma making the move to bolt from the Big 12 for the SEC is going to have a drastic impact on both conferences.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon Ranked No. 12 in Preseason USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

The Oregon Ducks will open the 2021 season ranked No. 12 on the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll. Three Pac-12 teams were ranked in the top 25, with Oregon ranking above USC (No. 14) and Washington (No. 21). Utah barely missed the top 25, while Arizona State, UCLA...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

Pac-12 Football: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2021 Season

The Pac-12 is still considered a Power 5 conference, but it has been underperforming as a group for years. The conference only has two appearances in the College Football Playoff, and its lone win came from Oregon in 2014. The Ducks probably have the best chance of any Pac-12 team to make the playoff this season, but they'll need a lot of breaks in order for it to happen. Utah, Arizona State, and USC all represent challenges in the Pac-12 South. Let's take a look at out west and see if there's any value with any of these teams.
Austin, TXheartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Coach Matt Wells Insists There’s Still a QB Competition

Fall camps are opening across college football, and while the biggest quarterback competition to watch in the Big 12 is in Austin, Texas, don’t overlook Lubbock. At Texas Tech, head coach Matt Wells said on Thursday that the quarterback position has not been settled, adding, “Yeah, absolutely there’s a competition. … Nobody is enshrined as a started.”
College Sportswcn247.com

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025. The Big 12 has to start looking at how to move forward without their flagship programs immediately. The Pac-12 has not indicated it is in a rush to add members.
College SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Big 12, Pac-12 commissioners reportedly will be meeting Tuesday

In the latest potentially significant news item as it relates to what seems like inevitable conference realignment in college sports, The Athletic’s Max Olson reported that Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and new Pac-12 Conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff will meet Tuesday. According to Olson, “Their meeting is expected to...
Irving, TXksal.com

Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners Potential Partnership

(Irving, TX) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff met yesterday to discuss a possible strategic partnership between the conferences. The Athletic reports that the meeting was not centered around an official partnership, but more to explore options following Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to join the SEC.
College Sportstalesbuzz.com

Ranking the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12 quarterbacks

On to Part 2 of our rankings of the best quarterback situations (measuring player quality, coaching stability and other factors) in the Power Five conferences. In Sunday’s Bet Smart, we ranked the ACC and Big 12. Here are the other three. SEC. 1. Georgia (JT Daniels): Listed as a sophomore...
NFLwiderightnattylite.com

Big 12 and Pac 12 reportedly in talks of a scheduling alliance or merger

In a news cycle that’s been largely kept secret and few people have discussed publicly, conference realignment is happening again. Among the thousand or scenarios that have be thrown around regarding the future of the Big 12 and the remaining eight schools in the conference, a Big 12/Pac 12 merger seemed like an option for a way to save both struggling conferences at the same time.
College Sports247Sports

Daily Delivery: Heartland Sports lays out a solid formula for Pac-12/Big 12 schedule alliance

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Heartland Sports writer Robert Graves laid out of very workable formula for a scheduling alliance between the Big 12 (at eight schools) and the Pac-12 (at 12 schools) that could bolster the schedules for both conferences. As Fitz explains, he would prefer the Big 12 return to 12 schools, but if the plan is to stay at eight, adding three Pac-12 games per Big 12 school, which means two Big 12 games per Pac-12 school, would give the conferences solid 10-game schedules with two other games free to schedule non-conference games.
College SportsWBOY

Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff

The Big 12 Conference is reportedly already looking west for a contingency plan as its two biggest members depart the league. According to The Athletics’ Max Olson, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is scheduled to meet with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday with the expectation that they will discuss possible benefits of a future collaboration as the college sports landscape begins to change. There are plenty of possibilities between the two conferences, ranging from a scheduling alliance to a merger — a prospect which Bowlsby noted in front of the Texas Senate on Monday.
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Conference Realignment: The Big 12 and Pac 12 Meet

I’ll fully admit that I’m relatively bored by the idea of people testifying in front of Texas lawmakers. It is good drama and I think that it can bring awareness to the Permanent University Fund, but it won’t stop what’s going to happen with Texas moving to the SEC. Dallas Morning News’ Alex Briseno summarizes Monday’s events, which included Texas President Jay Hartzell admitted that Texas reached out to the SEC in the spring, which makes all of this look like a farce, but we knew that anyway.

