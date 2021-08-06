How a Theoretical Big-Pac-20 Could Handle Scheduling

The Pac-12 is still considered a Power 5 conference, but it has been underperforming as a group for years. The conference only has two appearances in the College Football Playoff, and its lone win came from Oregon in 2014. The Ducks probably have the best chance of any Pac-12 team to make the playoff this season, but they'll need a lot of breaks in order for it to happen. Utah, Arizona State, and USC all represent challenges in the Pac-12 South. Let's take a look at out west and see if there's any value with any of these teams.