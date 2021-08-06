Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sources: Charlotte Hornets agree to deal with Kelly Oubre Jr.

By Roderick Boone
Posted by 
All Hornets
All Hornets
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxJBl_0bJmDUVu00

Another year, another notable free agent signing for GM Mitch Kupchak.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a two-year deal worth around $36 million with wing Kelly Oubre Jr., sources told SI.com's All Hornets. Per a source, the Hornets may have to waive a player before completing the transaction.

Oubre was considered one of the better remaining players on the market and his arrival will add some much-needed depth for the Hornets.

Oubre came into the league in 2017 with Washington, appearing in 252 games over four seasons. He was traded to Phoenix in 2018 and flourished during two seasons with the Suns, doubling his scoring average to 17.9 points.

He was traded to Golden State in November after Klay Thompson tore his Achilles and started 50 of the 55 games he appeared in, posting 15.4 points per game. But he didn’t play in 15 of the Warriors’ final 20 games.

Oubre, 25, represents latest arrival for the Hornets, who have also added Mason Plumlee and Ish Smith to the fold in the last week. They also drafted James Bouknight, Kai Jones, JT Thor and Scottie Lewis, four players they hope provides them with scoring, athleticism and length.

The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Comments / 0

All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
93
Followers
28
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Kai Jones
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Mitch Kupchak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Charlotte Hornets#Suns#Golden State#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
Related
NBAUSA Today

LaMelo Ball reacts on Twitter to the Hornets signing Kelly Oubre Jr.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has himself a new teammate — Kelly Oubre Jr. On Thursday night, Oubre Jr. agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Hornets, who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Oubre Jr. provides Charlotte another...
NBAFanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: With Oubre gone, is Lauri Markkanen target #1?

The New Orleans Pelicans watched another free agent slip away when Kelly Oubre Jr. signed with the Charlotte Hornets. The Pels have had to sit back and watch free agent after free agent sign with other teams, some of them turning down bigger offers from New Orleans to do so. I thought Oubre would be a nice fit, and since he’s from New Orleans there might have been mutual interest, but he chose the Hornets.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte trying to poach Kelly Oubre Jr. from Dubs

Unrestricted free agent Kelly Oubre, Jr. might be on his way to help LaMelo Ball and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets as free agency talks continue. Oubre played all of last season with the Golden State Warriors as he finished the second year of his two-year deal worth $30 million which he signed back in 2019 as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
NBAFanSided

The Golden State Warriors royally botched the Kelly Oubre Jr. situation

The Golden State Warriors could’ve done something more to either retain Kelly Oubre Jr. or complete a sign-and-trade, at least using his contract value as an asset. Neither happened, and it’s a situation they’ll look back on with regret. Last offseason, once the Warriors found out that Klay Thompson went...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade involves Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 2021-22 season is going to be a pivotal time for the Golden State Warriors not only because they get Klay Thompson back for the first-time since the 2019 NBA Finals, but because they have a real chance to be a championship contender once again. Not only do they have their “Big 3” back in Steph, Klay and Draymond, but the Warriors also have guys like Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole and their two rookies in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 teams who could still consider adding Kelly Oubre Jr.

During his first few years in the league with the Washington Wizards, Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled to carve out a role with his team, but during the 2017-18 NBA season, Oubre Jr. stepped up into a “sixth-man-like” role for the Wizards and quickly became a high-flying, athletic wing that was gaining the attention of plenty around the league.
NBABleacher Report

Spurs Rumors: Warriors FA Kelly Oubre Jr. Interested in 2021 NBA Free-Agency Talks

Free-agent wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is looking to speak with the San Antonio Spurs once the negotiating period begins Monday, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. A source told Orsborn that Oubre thinks “his game would flourish under the direction of Gregg Popovich and the team’s developmental...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

'Lauri Markannen And Kelly Oubre Jr. Asking For Too Much Money In Free Agency', Says NBA Insider

NBA free agency has been one of the wildest experiences in recent memory. While this free-agent class was nowhere near as stacked as it has been in the past, there have been a lot of big names that have either secured big deals or moved teams. Players like Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Lonzo Ball, and so many more have made moves that have changed the complexion of the NBA world.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Lakers, Nets, Clippers, Blazers, others made offer to Kelly Oubre Jr.

Earlier this week, Kelly Oubre Jr. came to an agreement on a two-year, $25 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. When the news broke, Oubre was widely regarded as the top free agent remaining on the market. Prior to joining the Hornets, Oubre received offers from quite a few teams.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Tried To Recruit Kelly Oubre Jr. Prior To His Agreement With The Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers were clearly a team that needed some additions to their roster in free agency. While they did manage to retain free-agent Norman Powell, the majority of their core has stayed the same. Continuity certainly has its merits but after a first-round loss to the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, many expected GM Neil Olshey to at least make a minor splash on the trade market or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lakers, Clippers, And Bucks Showed Interest In Kelly Oubre Jr

Kelly Oubre Jr was put in a tough spot at the beginning of free agency. He could either join a contending team on a big discount and have a diminished role on a good team, or sign with a non-contender for more money and a bigger role. And, as most...
NBAYardbarker

Kelly Oubre Jr. Seeking Big Pay Day - Why Mavs Should Avoid

With NBA free agency rapidly approaching, the Dallas Mavericks have become a staple as a potential landing spot for various free agency. Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News reported that Oubre Jr. will seek a contract in free agency upwards to $20 million per season. Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer linked the Mavericks to Oubre Jr. along with the Knicks, Spurs, and Heat.
NBAPosted by
All Hornets

Newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr., Ish Smith were impressed with Charlotte Hornets' fun style, believe perception is changing

Since they were unrestricted free agents, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ish Smith had a say in where they were going to take their respective talents. Oubre, for one, had several suitors vying for his services, including teams like Milwaukee, Los Angeles and the L.A. Clippers. Sure, the Charlotte Hornets offered him a hefty pay day. But there was something else that drew the athletic wing to his new organization.
NBASLAM

Kelly Oubre Jr. Has Interest In Joining Spurs

Kelly Oubre Jr. has always been a solid scorer at the NBA level. After being traded to the Thunder then flipped to the Warriors in the Chris Paul trade last offseason, he’s finally set to hit free agency this summer. Still 25 years old, Oubre should have plenty of suitors....
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Hornets add high-scoring forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Why this signing is so important

The Charlotte Hornets are adding another small forward to the mix. Kelly Oubre Jr. is heading to Charlotte on a two-year deal worth north of $26 million, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported early Friday morning. Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors last season...
NBAFanSided

The Whiteboard: Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Oubre Jr. and the best of what’s left

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The list of available NBA free agents has shrunk quickly. Kawhi Leonard is still out there but almost certainly going back to the Clippers. Dennis Schroder has solid numbers but might only have a one-year deal available to him. That leaves Kelly Oubre Jr. and Lauri Markkanen as the most impactful players still available. Where could they land?

Comments / 0

Community Policy