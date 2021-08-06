Cancel
Chef Skip Grand Opening Grand Opening Saturday near Banneker and Howard

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news about Chef Skip, “a seafood takeout restaurant at 715 Euclid St NW.” The grand opening is Saturday and there should be a soft opening Friday. Regular hours will be 11am-10pm. Check out the menu here (PDF). 715 Euclid Street, NW just off Georgia Ave.

