Save space and the planet by using the Tetra Connected Countertop Dishwasher. Incredibly innovative, this smart home device is a miniature and intelligent dishwasher. So you can smarten up your kitchen with ease. Unlike the bulky machine in most homes, the Tetra Dishwasher is ideal for households of two to three people. In fact, there’s enough space inside to clean three full plates that are up to 10″ in diameter. Moreover, it doesn’t even require a water line. Simply load up your dishes, pour in a half gallon of water, and it gets to work. The dishwasher plugs into an AC outlet and uses minimal energy. Best of all, when it’s not cleaning your dishes, it doubles as a produce cleaner for your fruits.