HCOP Celebrates New Graduates at 2021 Closing Ceremony

By Ira Morrison
uconn.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe closing ceremonies of the 2021 Aetna Health Professions Partnership Initiative Summer Enrichment Programs were held virtually July 30. Sponsored by the Department of Health Career Opportunity Programs (HCOP) at UConn Health, this event marks the culmination of six-week summer enrichment experiences designed to stimulate interest in the health professions for approximately 220 students from the ninth-grade level through college. Program participants were awarded certificates before invited faculty, preceptors, special guests, friends and family members.

