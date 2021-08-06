HCOP Celebrates New Graduates at 2021 Closing Ceremony

As you are aware, at the University of Connecticut and UConn Health, our primary goal during this pandemic is to keep all employees, students, and patients safe. This is particularly important given the rise of the Delta variant and the upcoming start of in-person classes. To this end, we are writing to announce that in addition to our student vaccine mandate, UConn and UConn Health are now requiring that currently active and new employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees must show evidence of vaccination by Oct. 15, 2021.