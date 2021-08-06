11 Ways Board Members Can Help A Company Manage A Crisis
Whether it is caused by shifts in the economy, a natural disaster, a global health threat, a security breach or any other factor, many companies will experience at least one crisis in their lifetime. When disaster strikes, members of a company’s board of directors can play crucial roles in helping it...
Skills shortages are a problem the industry has been grappling with for years. The essential root cause is arguably that there are insufficient numbers of graduates coming through with qualifications in science and technology. But now, Harvey Nash’s Digital leadership report, the world’s largest and longest-running survey of senior technology...
~ New Board members announced in anticipation of Cvent and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II merger completing in December ~. ~ Nominees bring extensive public company, technology, and SaaS experience, to help drive Cvent’s growth and capitalize on the expanding meetings and events technology opportunity ~. Cvent Inc. , a...
Q: I am frustrated with the management company of our condominium association. I don’t think they are being candid about our finances. Now it seems they are getting politically involved in terms of who should serve on the board of directors. They conspired with our attorney, whom they recommended, in a campaign to force a director off the board because he was against their continued retention.
Brent McCarty is president of ESET. Recent data breaches at Kaseya, Colonial Pipeline and JBS have shown us that cybercriminals are not going away anytime soon. If anything, they are getting more sophisticated and clever at exploiting vulnerabilities in company networks, fooling employees into clicking a malicious link and using cryptocurrency to hide their identities.
For so much of the COVID-19 pandemic, tech companies demonstrated their agility as they pivoted to new circumstances. While rapid digital transformation and cloud deployment efforts were prioritized, massive amounts of data were amassed. A recent KPMG report found that 73 percent of technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) enterprises agree that most did not have time to think through the treasure trove of data they were creating for themselves.
John Curtis is the vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America's Mobile B2B division. Donut Fridays do not thrill. Free apparel is largely out of style. For years, talent retention and acquisition have been top priorities for businesses. Soft perks like those aforementioned will be generally welcome — hey, people like free — but in the so-called Great Resignation that saw 3% of all U.S. workers quit their jobs between August and September, it is critical for businesses to better understand their workforce.
Companies are collaborating with their suppliers to meet sustainability goals as consumers continue to demand action amid disruptions across the supply chain. Matt Smith, executive vice president of supply chain for Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee, said in a recent Reuters webinar that supplier collaboration allows for trust and transparency for the mutual benefit of the relationship. It also contributes to growth and profitability and enables greater sustainability in the supply chain, said Smith, adding that it might cost more and require extra work.
Companies’ tech expenses reside at an all-time high, and as innovation opens new avenues for businesses to transact, these data storage platforms continue to complicate expense management. Companies want to save money (don’t we all?), but identifying cost-cutting opportunities isn’t as easy as it used to be. In many cases, expense data is stratified across multiple systems based on how or where the transaction occurred (telecom, mobile, cloud, etc.).
Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) board of directors decided to renew the appointment of Managing Board member and CFO, Ralf P. Thomas. The term will run until December 14, 2026. He joined Siemens in 1995 and has been a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG as CFO since 2013. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthineers AG since 2019 and a member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy since 2020.
And this is far from an isolated incident — the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders recently revealed that the number of new cars registered in the U.K. in September was the lowest since 1998. Across the world, automotive manufacturers are struggling with the semiconductor shortage, unable to build and sell enough cars to meet demand.
Reputation is the measure of overall thought, opinion, and belief about your company. This can be based on either personal experience or what you have heard from others. Whether it is good or bad, that does not mean it has to stay that way forever. There are ways to turn...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. A 32-hour workweek, no pay cuts, and a regular three-day weekend?. It’s not a dream, it’s a reality, according to media CEO Chelsea Fagan, who says she’s been implementing four-day workweeks since July. “Regular...
It's the largest U.S. bank yet to end the industry practice of charging customers a hefty fee, typically $25 to $35 each instance, for allowing transactions that exceed a customer's balance, according to the McLean, Virginia-based lender. The move will cost the bank an estimated $150 million in lost revenue...
Some of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's biggest corporate donors have stayed silent after the group called on allies to only shop at Black-owned businesses this holiday season. The foundation, which is the nonprofit at the head of the Black Lives Matter movement, released a statement on Nov....
After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
Valvoline Inc. said Thursday that it was conducting a search to appoint one or more new members to its board of directors with "significant experience" in electric vehicles, energy transition and/or autonomous transportation. The company is looking to identify a candidate or candidates by May 1, 2022. The vehicle care products company's stock rose 2.4% in morning trading. Valvoline said it has held "constructive discussions" with Chicane Capital Management LP, the investment manager of shareholder Chicane Opportunities Fund LP, about board composition as the company looks to separate its retail services and global products businesses. "We value the perspectives of our shareholders and appreciate the constructive discussions that we've had with Chicane Capital," said Valvoline Chairman Steve Kirk. "We applaud Valvoline's commitment to add new voices to the boardroom," said Chicane Capital Managing Partner Georgina Russell. Valvoline's stock has rallied 50.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.0%.
