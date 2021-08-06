Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee volleyball to play seven televised games

By Ken Lay
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzZLP_0bJm9FPM00

The Southeastern Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming volleyball season Thursday.

Seven of the Lady Vols’ games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks this year.

Tennessee (12-8) won its final three matches last season, while playing only SEC opponents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lady Vols will have four matches broadcasted on SEC Network and three on ESPNU.

All of UT’s televised matches are conference contests.

The Lady Vols’ first televised match will be on Sept. 26 against Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena (noon EDT, SEC Network).

Tennessee’s other televised matches include Auburn (Sept. 29, 8 p.m. EDT); Texas A&M (Oct. 3, 1 p.m. EDT); LSU (Oct. 24, 3 p.m. EDT); national champion Kentucky (Oct. 27, 6 p.m. EDT); Ole Miss (Nov. 7, 2 p.m. EST) and Missouri (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. EST).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YznB2_0bJm9FPM00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Television#Espn#Sec Network#Espnu#Ut#Thompson Boling Arena#Texas A M#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators News: WBK adds assistant Julie Plank, cross country releases schedule

We have passed the midway mark of the week and now slide the downslope toward the weekend as the final weeks of summer melt away. Today, the big news surrounds a veteran coach added by the women’s basketball team as well as the cross country team releasing its fall schedule. Other than that, things remain fairly quiet… for now. Just around the corner lurks the excitement autumn sports.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs slammed down perhaps the dunk of summer league

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Wednesday continued a strong run in the Las Vegas Summer League, and may have also thrown down the dunk of the week. Suggs registered a game-high 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes of action during the 94-84 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He converted on 6-of-13 shot attempts from the field, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Jags Day 12 training camp press conferences

With their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns just days away, the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field for their second consecutive practice of this week Wednesday. In the process of the hot session, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence once again gave the staff something to smile about, completing 16-of-20 passes for four touchdowns. According to First Coast News’ Mia O’Brien, he also looked solid in red-zone situations, marking progress from where he was weeks ago.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Webb Simpson loves the Wyndham Championship so much he named one of his daughters after it

Webb Simpson’s affection for the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, knows no bounds. This is where he played his first big AJGA event, where he earned his first PGA Tour title in 2011, where his father, Sam, presented him the trophy, and where’s he’s been a veritable ATM, recording eight top-10s, highlighted by four consecutive top-3 finishes. No wonder he and wife Dowd named their third child Wyndham Rose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy