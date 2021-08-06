Tennessee volleyball to play seven televised games

The Southeastern Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming volleyball season Thursday.

Seven of the Lady Vols’ games will be televised by the ESPN family of networks this year.

Tennessee (12-8) won its final three matches last season, while playing only SEC opponents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lady Vols will have four matches broadcasted on SEC Network and three on ESPNU.

All of UT’s televised matches are conference contests.

The Lady Vols’ first televised match will be on Sept. 26 against Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena (noon EDT, SEC Network).

Tennessee’s other televised matches include Auburn (Sept. 29, 8 p.m. EDT); Texas A&M (Oct. 3, 1 p.m. EDT); LSU (Oct. 24, 3 p.m. EDT); national champion Kentucky (Oct. 27, 6 p.m. EDT); Ole Miss (Nov. 7, 2 p.m. EST) and Missouri (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. EST).