Common yarrow is a cheerful plant

By Dr. Cynthia Wood
farmvilleherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I hiked the High Bridge Trail recently, I found myself surrounded by a sea of green. It’s that time of the year when the great green out happens. The trees are fully covered with leaves and the canopy overhead is dense, so there aren’t many plants blooming on the forest floor. Along the edges of the trail, however, where there is a mix of sun and shade, there were patches of white. Common yarrow (Achillea borealis, formerly millefolium), also known as gordaldo, nosebleed plant, old man’s pepper, devil’s nettle, sanguinary, milfoil, soldier’s woundwort, thousand-leaf, bloodwort, carpenter’s weed and many more. The genus name, Achillea, refers to Achilles, the Greek hero of the Trojan Wars who used common yarrow to treat his soldiers’ wounds. The specific epithet, millefolium, refers to the highly cut foliate.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Common Names#Beetles#Yarrow#Odor#Woundwort#Bloodwort#Greek
