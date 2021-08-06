Common yarrow is a cheerful plant

This spring, we had plenty of moisture for our gardens, but rain in the spring can yield diseases in the summer. Spotted leaves are a common disease among plants. Spotted leaves are a result of fungal spores living on the surface. This fungus loves the frequently wet leaves and will reproduce quickly by splashing from one leaf to another. Once the leaf is infected, there isn’t much you can do for it. However, you can reduce the spread to new and clean leaves by avoiding wetting the foliage. If you have to water the leaves, water them early in the day, so it will have time to evaporate the moisture during the day and dry come night time. Another option is to spray a preventative fungicide to protect the leaves before spots begin to show. Most fungicides come in an organic or synthetic solution.