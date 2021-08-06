The Suicide Squad: How James Gunn Chose the Returning Characters

After what felt like years of waiting, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has finally been released in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie's star-studded line-up of actors was announced last year, and up until the movie's release, every role had been revealed with one exception. Taika Waititi, who is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok, has been the big mystery of the movie for a while now. Originally, fans assumed he was voicing King Shark, but it was revealed back in March that the role was being voiced by Sylvester Stallone. Then, the first official trailer dropped and people thought Waititi would be voicing Starro, but Gunn shut down those rumors quickly. Now that The Suicide Squad has been released, we finally know who Waititi is playing. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!