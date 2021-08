Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on Aug. 3. In 2020, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC began a partnership with West Virginia University College of Law and Street Law, Inc. to increase local and diverse high school students’ knowledge and interest in the law and legal careers. Street Law, Inc. is a non-profit organization focused on developing classroom and community programs that educate young people about law and government. The collaboration between the organizations is focused on developing the Appalachian Legal Diversity & Inclusion Pipeline. The Pipeline’s purpose is to show high school students in West Virginia that a wealth of career opportunities exists within the legal profession, and to give them an avenue to explore those opportunities. Ultimately, the goal is to foster young talent so that the students see that West Virginia is a place where they can live, work, and prosper.