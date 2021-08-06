Wrapping Up the Olympics, the ‘He’s All That’ Trailer, and ‘The Princess Diaries 2’
We wrap up our Olympics coverage with some hot Olympians to watch and some favorite moments from the Games (1:07). The trailer for Addison Rae’s new movie He’s All That came out this week and we have a lot of questions (15:55). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement (29:17), and just how long does it take Lily James to transform into Pamela Anderson (51:39)?www.theringer.com
