Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wrapping Up the Olympics, the ‘He’s All That’ Trailer, and ‘The Princess Diaries 2’

By Liz Kelly
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wrap up our Olympics coverage with some hot Olympians to watch and some favorite moments from the Games (1:07). The trailer for Addison Rae’s new movie He’s All That came out this week and we have a lot of questions (15:55). This week’s Cringe Mode is The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement (29:17), and just how long does it take Lily James to transform into Pamela Anderson (51:39)?

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily James
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Princess Diaries#Olympians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Actress Lands Big Movie Role as Season 6 Finishes Production

Lucifer just premiered the rest of its fifth season on Netflix, and Season 6 has already wrapped filming. In fact, actors are even doing their post-production voicework to put the finishing touches on their performances in what is the show's final season. With the cast now moving on from Lucifer, one actress has already landed on her feet. Inbar Lavi, who plays Eve on the Netflix dramedy, has joined the cast of Vronika, a new psychological thriller film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shut! Up! The Princess Diaries Just Celebrated Its 20th Anniversary, And Fans Are Asking Anne Hathaway Where The Next Sequel Is At

20 years ago, Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi was crowned princess of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, and the Anne Hathaway character has since become the reigning heir of a generation. Today is the monumental anniversary of the Disney film, and between celebrations of family comedy, fans of the movie are reminded that Princess Diaries 3 was once on the table.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

The Gender Tables Are Turned In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’

She’s All That, one of the seminal teen films of the 90’s. The film made Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. into teen idols and set in place a number of tropes that would be used in countless movies of the genre for years to come. That being said, it’s also a movie that I wouldn’t think would have a chance to be made today. The premise alone would be problematic, the popular guy at school makes a bet that he can turn an unpopular/ugly girl and make her the Prom Queen, along the way he learns lessons and they fall in love. I mean sure, it ends up being sweet and a lesson learning situation but it seems that the objectification and straight up glorification of bullying would result in a lot of angry emails. Now all that being said, if something made an impact it’s eventually going to be re-made. So how does one do that and avoid the angry emails? Well, you swap the genders affected, that’s how.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page's First Starring Role Since Netflix Hit Revealed

Bridgerton alum Rege-Jean Page has scored his first lead role since announcing his exit from the Netflix series. Deadline reveals the actor will star in and executive produce another iteration of The Saint for Paramount Pictures. Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy, and Mark Vahradian will produce alongside Page. Kwame Kwei-Armah is attached as the writer. Robert Evans, the late producer of the 1997 film starring Val Kilmer, will also receive a producer credit.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

The Princess Diaries Cast: Where Are the Stars Now?

Weitere: Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind. Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite Princesses. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since The Princess Diaries first hit the big screen. The Disney family-friendly film sparked a sequel and much of the cast continues to rave about the special project today. Case in point: Last year, Anne Hathaway honored the movie's director Garry Marshall in an ABC special.
MoviesElite Daily

Not Me Fangirling Over The Trailer For Addison Rae's He's All That Movie

TikTok star Addison Rae's film debut will bring a beloved '90s rom-com into the 21st century. In September 2020, Miramax announced Rae as the star of the studio's upcoming movie, He's All That, a gender-swapped version of the 1999 hit She's All That. Obviously, the new movie is a huge deal for everyone who's been following Rae on TikTok, as it will mark her first big acting gig, so here are all the details you need to know about He's All That, including its premiere date and cast, as well as the trailer.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Addison Rae & Tanner Buchanan Star In 'He's All That' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for He’s All That was just released!. Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the official trailer, which debuted on the 20-year-old social star’s TikTok account. Here’s a synopsis: Padgett (Rae) has mastered her perfect high school life: She’s a popular beauty influencer with a huge following, and...
Movieslrmonline.com

He’s All That Trailer Re-Imagines the Romance Film in Reverse Roles for Netflix

He’s All That with Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae. Back in 1999, She’s All That starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook was an addictive teen romantic film that had it all. Turning a plain nerdy girl into the talk of the high school based on a bet. It launched the stardom for Cook and made the movie’s theme song “Kiss Me” from Sixpence None the Richer a radio hit.
MoviesComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Trailer for She's All That Reboot

Fresh off their acquisition of the new film, Netflix has released the first trailer for He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 hit comedy She's All That. Tiktok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the film as the young couple, Rae's influencer character providing the make-over for Buchanan's Cameron this time around. Both Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard will reprise their roles from the 1999 movie, with the former starring as the mother of Addison Rae's character. Check out the He's All That trailer below and look for the film to be released on Netflix globally on Friday, August 27th.
Behind Viral Videosimdb.com

See Addison Rae's Acting Debut in Netflix's He's All That Trailer

Time to see this TikTok Girl in action on the the big screen. Netflix has dropped its first trailer for He's All That, a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 teen flick She's All That starring viral sensation Addison Rae. Addison, 20, stars as Padgett Sawyer, a popular influencer at her high school who catches her boyfriend Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer) cheating on her. Her friend, Alden (Madison Petis) suggests she get revenge on Jordan by upgrading another boy in school by making him over. Padgett then promises that she will make "the next prom king" through a transformation. Her friends choose the lucky guy, and they land on Cameron Kweller, (Tanner Buchanan),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy