Wrapping Up the Olympics, the ‘He’s All That’ Trailer, and ‘The Princess Diaries 2’

She’s All That, one of the seminal teen films of the 90’s. The film made Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. into teen idols and set in place a number of tropes that would be used in countless movies of the genre for years to come. That being said, it’s also a movie that I wouldn’t think would have a chance to be made today. The premise alone would be problematic, the popular guy at school makes a bet that he can turn an unpopular/ugly girl and make her the Prom Queen, along the way he learns lessons and they fall in love. I mean sure, it ends up being sweet and a lesson learning situation but it seems that the objectification and straight up glorification of bullying would result in a lot of angry emails. Now all that being said, if something made an impact it’s eventually going to be re-made. So how does one do that and avoid the angry emails? Well, you swap the genders affected, that’s how.