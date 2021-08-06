Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Win Tickets to Goodguys, America’s Favorite Car Show in Spokane, Washington

By Townsquare Media
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrate a huge weekend of hot roddin' fun at America's Favorite Car Show! It's the Goodguys 19th CPP Great Northwest Nationals and it's going down August 13th thru 15th at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center!. Bring the entire family for three big days and check out thousands of...

1027kord.com

Comments / 1

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
Spokane, WA
Cars
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane County, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#America#Muscle Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Six Fun And Strange Facts About Washington State

The longer you live in Washington the more strange things you learn about your home state. I always remember growing up and hearing my brothers tell me strange things about Washington, I always questioned if they were messing with me or not. Later in life, I would learn they were...
Pasco, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Popular New Restaurant to Open Monday in Pasco!

Fans of Costa Vida will have another location in Pasco to enjoy! The restaurant chain has announced that it will open its Tri-Cities 4th location on Monday, August 16th. The new Costa Vida is located at 6627 Burden Boulevard, Suite A, across from the Hapo Center. It's next to Proof Kitchen and the Sushi House. The new Costa Vida will be open Monday through Thursday from 11am till 9 pm. Friday and Saturday they're open from 11 am till 10pm, and closed on Sunday.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

I Can’t Be the Only One That Hates Fishing in Tri-Cities

We moved from Washington to Montana when I was just starting 1st grade. My whole family is from the Eatonville area, but my dad loved the mountains of Montana and took a good job with the state there. We didn't live in 'in town'. We were way outside the city limits of Butte, and when I was little, way outside was 9 miles. My Montana summers were spent fishing and roaming Big Sky Country with my younger brother. If you think I'm gonna go all 'A River Runs Through It' on ya, you're close, but not quite. Fly fishing was never my thing. I got a fly rod for my 12th birthday and hated it.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Watch How Cougar Gold Cheese is Actually Made!

Most of the articles our content creators make at Townsquare Media/Tri-Cities are shared on all of our radio stations here. We have a news station, a rock station, pop and country. If you're reading this because it was posted on one of our sister station websites, let me explain. I do the Morning Show on country station 102.7 KORD with my co-host Janis. I have never known a greater cheese lover than she is. She brings cheese to work, she eats cheese at noon and night, she melts it, she makes sandwiches with it, she puts it on pretty much everything, even other cheese. (Not kidding, her toasted cheese sandwich is stupid BIG!) She is actually the one that introduced me to the wonderment of Cougar Gold cheese. I guess I'm a cheese rookie because I think Kraft Singles are cheese. (Shocking in many dairy circles!) The Cougar Cafe is located inside the gas station near the roundabout in Benton City, and they sell Cougar Cheese there! They sell the famous cans of cheese or you can buy a vacu-sealed smaller sample, IT IS EXPENSIVE. I know you can get it at many other places, but this was my first experience with Cougar Cheese. It was tremendous! Stronger and richer than Kraft Singles! Ha! If you've ever wondered how it's made, I found this incredible video featured on the Rachael Ray Show!
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Which Weeder is Best on These Crazy Tri-Cities Weeds?

Whether you love a beautiful lawn or loved to garden or neither one of those things, the weeds in the Tri-Cities this year are the worst. Even in the cracks in your driveway! Is it the heat? Is it the irrigation water? Whatever it is, they are really bad this year. I have a little weeding tool but you have to get down on your hands and knees to use it. For the occasional weed, this is not a big deal. But up and down, up and down, can really wear on a fella! So I started investigating weeders that I could use while standing up. One of the first ones I ran across was called Grandpa's Weeder. I remember my dad having something similar to this when I was a kid. It must have been in our tool shed for years and years and years, and only got used a few times I think. But I do remember it worked fairly well. As with all things, a great idea can always be improved on. So I found this video from a guy that I follow on YouTube, called the Crazy Russian Hacker. Here he goes over 8 tools that all do basically the same thing with basically the same design. Some work better than others, though. I've decided on which one I want to buy so check this out and see what you think. I'll post below the video which one I like the best so I don't sway you before you watch.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Sick Of Badger Mountain? Do These Other Tri-Cities Running Trails

I was scrolling the Tri-Cities Reddit section and one of the topics that came up was other running trails beside Badger Mountain. One poster said that she was tired of running Badger Mountain and was asking about other trails that would be challenging. It got me thinking that we must have some other trails worth checking out in the Tri-Cities area.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Try this Heavenly Recipe for Fresh Washington Peaches

Washington and Oregon fresh peaches are out and I am in peach heaven. I know that Georgia is famous for peaches, but other than a few miserable hours at the Atlanta airport, I've never really been there. And while I have lived in a lot of spots from Wasilla, AK to Orlando, FL, I've never eaten a more delicious peach than in the great state of Washington. A juicy peach from a friend or co-worker's backyard is pretty unbeatable, and the orchard peaches here are tremendous.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

If Tri-Cities Had an Honest ‘Welcome’ Sign, What Would it Say?

Nobody says they're from Kennewick, it's always "I'm from Tri-Cities." The Tri-Cities is the sum of all of its parts. Six or so towns, two counties, one Tri-Cities. What's Pasco's is Kennewick's and what's Kennewick's is Richland's. What they don't all share, however, is a welcome sign. Each town has its own sign, but you never see them when you're going from one "Tri-City" to another. Except for the sign near historic downtown Kennewick. But what if Tri-Cities had an official welcome sign?

Comments / 1

Community Policy