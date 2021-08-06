Oh hey, Metroid got a tweet for its 35th anniversary
It’s wild to see how Nintendo handles some of its golden franchises. I mean, they obviously have access to internal figures and market research. But seeing how they trot out some series every now and then as Easter eggs or cameos for other games is fascinating. F-Zero is pretty much the perfect example of something that is basically dead in the water, but Nintendo is proud of showing off. For a time, Metroid fit that bill too. Now we’re at the point where Nintendo is celebrating a Metroid 35th anniversary, and we have a 2D and a 3D game in the works. Go figure!www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0