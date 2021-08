The smartphone industry has become a cutthroat business, and only those that can keep up will last. Companies like Nokia and LG have fallen victim to the fast-moving business. BlackBerry used to be one of the biggest players in the market, but the rise of all-screen smartphones, among other things, brought the company to its knees more than once. But now, it appears BlackBerry is getting another chance, and we want to know if you'd actually be interested in a new BlackBerry smartphone.