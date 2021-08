Amazon has announced the opening of three new delivery stations in New Jersey, one in Edison, one in Lawrence, and one in Carlstadt. The Carlstadt location is the largest of the three at 464,000 square feet, the Lawrence site is 340,000 feet, and the Edison facility is 280,000 square feet. Delivery facilities are, according to an Amazon release, “the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.”