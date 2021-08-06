Cancel
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk resident joins 'Saved by the Helmet' Club

By SHAYNE NISSEN shaynenissen@tandemnetwork.com
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — Mike Jones was welcomed into the “Saved by the Helmet” Club Thursday afternoon after he escaped a serious head injury in a motorcycle crash back in March. There was a small ceremony that lasted about 15 minutes held at the Norwalk State Highway Patrol Post. Jones and his family were in attendance as well as were two people from Motorcycle Ohio, three members of the patrol post and the first woman that responded to the crash and gave first aid when she saw it happen in front of her house.

norwalkreflector.com

Comments / 0

