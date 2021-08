PRESCOTT, Ariz. - One person was killed after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle in Prescott. According to Prescott Police, a 38-year-old man driving a pickup truck was going west in the eastbound lane of State Route 89A near Granite Dells Parkway just before 1 a.m. on August 5 and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the 28-year-old driver.