Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Chad Daybell
The Fremont and Madison county prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against murder defendant Chad Daybell. The prosecutors announced their decision Thursday afternoon. “The State will seek the death penalty against Chad Guy Daybell in the event of the defendant’s conviction for any of the three counts of first degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder as charged in the indictment,” reads the recent court filing.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
