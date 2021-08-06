Cancel
Law

Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Chad Daybell

By Lisa Smith lsmith@uvsj.com
Big Country News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fremont and Madison county prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against murder defendant Chad Daybell. The prosecutors announced their decision Thursday afternoon. “The State will seek the death penalty against Chad Guy Daybell in the event of the defendant’s conviction for any of the three counts of first degree murder and/or any of the counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder as charged in the indictment,” reads the recent court filing.

