Ice pops for adults are on shelves

If you're a beer drinker, you know that the market has gotten a bit more complex and, let's be honest, fancier these days. From craft beers to IPAs to sour ales, the world of beer isn't what it used to be. But even with more options than ever before, many of us still prefer to crack open a can of the kind of dependable, humble, inexpensive beer generations before us spent their weekends sipping. These beers might not be the most original or expensive, but that doesn't mean they're not great in their own right. And if that's the kind of brew you prefer, you're hardly alone. Of course, some are more popular than others, which is why the team at Workshopedia set out to discover the king of the kegger in every corner of the U.S. and they just published their findings this week.