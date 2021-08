In regard to the editorial “In Our View: Hospitals must be more diligent protecting public” (The Columbian, July 27), I’d like to say as a health care employee that every hospital requires all employees to have several vaccines to protect health care workers, our families, our patients (many of whom are immunocompromised) and their families. For U.S. hospitals in every state not to require a COVID vaccine is irresponsible. Not to require workers to be vaccinated goes against every promise to protect and care for the patient to the best of their ability.