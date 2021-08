Rizki1, 21 hours agoIf so, why are so many people buying Xiaomi now?Because they offer excellent value for money and price to performance ratio in their Redmi and Poco branded phones. My point is they are not the only brand that does. Other brands do too and that is what keeps prices down. In China there is plenty of competition to Redmi at every price point from Realme, IQOO and lately also Motorola (to a lesser extent). However, in some markets the competition is less especially in Europe where Realme is still quite new and IQOO hasn't really entered yet.