Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G detailed in near complete (but unofficial) spec sheet

Leaks are seemingly inevitable these days, with some companies going so far as to reveal their own devices early just to avoid months of pre-release hype. Samsung isn't following that trend, and it's why we have a pretty good idea about what to expect at next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. Though its latest earbuds haven't seen quite the same reveals as its folding phones, we do know the Galaxy Buds2 are on their way, and with today's leak, there's not much room left for speculation.