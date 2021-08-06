Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G detailed in near complete (but unofficial) spec sheet

By Peter
gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re five days away from the Galaxy Unpacked event that will bring the next generation foldables and while we wait rumors have painted a complete picture of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung’s premiere phone for 2021. Especially given the absence of a new Note. As we’ve heard many times in the past, the new Fold will support the S Pen. Additional screen details and more are now reported by WinFuture.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#5g#Galaxy Unpacked#Fold#Winfuture#Ois#Mp#Nfc#Uwb#Green Black And Silver#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
NFLgizmochina.com

Full spec sheet of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic leaked

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is one of the new Galaxy Watch models that will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event next week. While there have been multiple leaks including images, specifications, and features, a new leak in form of an official specification sheet has surfaced online. The spec sheet...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Leaked specs detail all the functionality Samsung's bringing to the Galaxy Buds2

Leaks are seemingly inevitable these days, with some companies going so far as to reveal their own devices early just to avoid months of pre-release hype. Samsung isn't following that trend, and it's why we have a pretty good idea about what to expect at next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. Though its latest earbuds haven't seen quite the same reveals as its folding phones, we do know the Galaxy Buds2 are on their way, and with today's leak, there's not much room left for speculation.
NFLtalkandroid.com

Check out the leaked Galaxy Z Fold 3 spec sheet ahead of its launch next week

Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 whose full specifications were leaked the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s internals have also been laid bare for all to see ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 11th. We’ve got the full specs for you after the break, along with how much Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost.
NFLSamMobile

Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec sheet leaves little to the imagination

Much like the premium Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been at the heart of several leaks of late. We got to see the entire Galaxy Z Fold 3 spec sheet earlier, and now, it is the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s turn. The information comes from WinFuture, a reputable source, so we can rest easy knowing that its contents are accurate.
Technologygsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks in official back to school promo

Just a few days ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event Samsung dropped a gem on its Instagram account by showing a sneak peek of the long-rumored Galaxy S21 FE. The device appeared in a back-to-school ad alongside a Galaxy Book laptop and what looks like the Galaxy Buds Pro earphones.
Technologygsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event - what to expect

Anonymous — For this Samsung removed the Note line? for a product that does not generate trust yet, and a... Nope they will continue next year..this year it is chip shortage. The note has been around for years. If it was that important to Samsung's lineup, they w... You have...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

UMIDIGI A11 Pro Max launched for $139.99, carries Sony AI 48MP cameras and Helio G80 SoC

A few months back, UMIDIGI launched a new entry-level smartphone UMIDIGI A11. Now, the company has come up with a successor – Umidigi A11 Pro Max. The new smartphone comes with upgraded cameras, a new processor, and carries several other changes. It will be available on sale from August 23 via AliExpress. The device will retail at the starting price of $139.99 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It goes all the way up to $169.99 if you grab 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 in for review

The only upgrade is that the 2021 version cannot record 4K videos. Impressive upgrade. Xiao... Haha, this is something Xiaomi took from Apple playbook of yearly updates!. Anonymous, 17 hours agoDated I already buy the same phone in 2019 So when will I get update miui12.5 , Any update. Rating0...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Week 31 in review: Google details the Pixel 6 duo as Galaxy foldables leak

Week 31 saw little in terms of actual announcements, but the rumor mill was going full steam with Google's extensive teaser of the Pixel 6 duo capturing a lot of attention. The Samsung foldable phones of Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold 3 also leaked repeated ahead of next week's announcement, while the Galaxy A52s made a few appearances too.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Detailed Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specs Appear Ahead Of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is scheduled to arrive on August 11, along with a number of other devices from Samsung. The device already leaked a number of times, but one of the more detailed leaks just dropped. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications appeared this time around. Detailed...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Redmi 10 leaks with specs and images: 50MP camera confirmed

Steve, 3 hours agoNo gcam, it's a mediatek. Here we go another person who refuses to.update thier perspective on mediatek. When gcam and custom ROMs have been on multiple mediatek processors. Rating0 |. G33786. y6W. Mr A, 5 hours agoI waiting for a $100 phone by redmi with Snapdragon 460...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

iQOO 8 BMW edition renders leak, poster confirms Snapdragon 888 Plus

Abitcuriousabitgeek, 19 hours agoActually this E5 panel is superior than the displays (E4 panel) on both of themThat would be even better. If the cameras on the iQoo 8 are good, it will be the next flagship killer. Rating0 |. S1894687. s0W. abitcuriousabitgeek, 19 hours agoAlso the camera setups of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy