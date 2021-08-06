Cancel
Union County, NC

Clarnell Henderson | Niagara Falls, NY

enquirerjournal.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Clarnell Raley Henderson, 82, of Niagara Falls, NY, formerly of Union County, NC passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at noon Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Mission Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 3039 Amay James Avenue, Charlotte, NC. Mrs. Henderson's remains will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to noon at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Tiney Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Pageland, SC. Harris Funeral Home & Cremations of Monroe is handling arrangements.

enquirerjournal.com

