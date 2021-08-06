Today is August 6

Local Bin There Dump That residential-friendly dumpster specialist offers tips to homeowners on controlling destructive moisture in basements and storage areas. New Orleans, LA (Grassroots Newswire) – Summer storms can bring torrential rain, high winds, and flooding, wreaking havoc for homeowners and leaving a soggy mess in their wake. “Floods and rainstorm damage can be devastating,” say the residential dumpster professionals at Bin There Dump That of New Orleans, owned by local entrepreneur David Murphy. “Our dumpsters are designed to make clean-up easier when a disaster does strike, but it’s important to keep in mind that it doesn’t take a flood to ruin your furniture, floor coverings, books, clothing, papers, and more. Moisture in small amounts, like high humidity levels or weeping pipes, can be equally destructive, because it promotes the growth of mold and mildew. Homeowners can’t prevent storms, but they can take steps to limit or eliminate excess moisture in their homes.”