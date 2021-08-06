Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Today is August 6

By Special to
L'Observateur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 6th, National Root Beer Float Day tells us to float a scoop of vanilla ice cream in an ice-cold mug of frothy root beer. The classic beverage creates a creamy treat loved by generations!. Also known as the “Black Cow,” the root beer float got its start in...

lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Soda#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
RestaurantsClick10.com

Starbucks discontinues fan favorite fall drink this year

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different. Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.
GardeningL'Observateur

Flowers: What’s in a name?

I’m not the name police; when I get the “What’s this plant called” question, I’m of two minds. Does it really matter that the antique shrub officially named Philadelphus is more commonly called both mock orange and English dogwood?. On one hand, I prefer precise Latin names, but sometimes I...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Ditch the Ice Cream Truck and Make Choco Tacos at Home

If you're been to a 7-11 or an ice cream truck, you've probably seen a choco taco. It's the vanilla ice cream, milk chocolate, taco shell mashup up of frozen desserts. It's carbohydrates meet chocolate flavored swirl. It's also pretty amazing. These ice cream tacos look delicious, and are fun to eat. Now that we're a bit too old to go chasing the ice cream truck, we'll need to make our own version of this childhood treat. Luckily, this half taco half ice cream sandwich treat is relatively easy to recreate at home.
Temecula, CANBC San Diego

South Coast Winery Turns 20 With a Bevy of Grape Stomps

THE LEAVES BENEATH OUR SHOES? It's one of the stunning sights of September, if you happen to be in a place that is known for its colorful foliage. But if you're in wine country when the ninth month arrives, and local vineyards begin lining up the wooden barrels and spigots, you can expect to see something rather different beneath people's feet. For the coming of autumn means that grape stomps will soon rev up at a number of winemakers, the sort of squishy celebrations that make for memorable photo opps and more than a couple of amusing anecdotes for those game enough to participate.
Drinkstheregister.com

Chocolate beer barred from sale after child mistakes it for chocolate milk

Poll An Australian brewery has been banned from promoting one of its beers, after a minor mistook it for chocolate milk. The beer in question is a chocolate stout produced by the Howler Brewing Company. The stout includes "Milo" – a powdered Nestlé product popular in Australia and South-East Asia as either the basis of a hot chocolate or a way for kids to turn a glass of cold milk into confectionery. Howler's Choc Milk Stout imitates Milo's packaging.
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

Weathering the hazards of indoor storage

Local Bin There Dump That residential-friendly dumpster specialist offers tips to homeowners on controlling destructive moisture in basements and storage areas. New Orleans, LA (Grassroots Newswire) – Summer storms can bring torrential rain, high winds, and flooding, wreaking havoc for homeowners and leaving a soggy mess in their wake. “Floods and rainstorm damage can be devastating,” say the residential dumpster professionals at Bin There Dump That of New Orleans, owned by local entrepreneur David Murphy. “Our dumpsters are designed to make clean-up easier when a disaster does strike, but it’s important to keep in mind that it doesn’t take a flood to ruin your furniture, floor coverings, books, clothing, papers, and more. Moisture in small amounts, like high humidity levels or weeping pipes, can be equally destructive, because it promotes the growth of mold and mildew. Homeowners can’t prevent storms, but they can take steps to limit or eliminate excess moisture in their homes.”
Garyville, LAL'Observateur

Picture of the Day 8/10

1976- “I KNEW all that playground equipment outside had to be a come-on,” this first at Garyville Elementary School seems to be thinking , as his teacher explains that first you must learn to write an teacher explains that first you must learn to write an “A”. His expressive eyes mirror the woe of students across the parish, who returned to school Aug. 23.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Tojiro DP Gyutou 8.2-Inch VG10 Cobalt Alloy Steel Chef Knife $61.99

Woot has the Tojiro DP Gyutou 8.2-Inch VG10 Cobalt Alloy Steel Chef Knife for a low $61.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or $6 Shipping. Save 38% off the $100 list price. The VG10 steel is harder so it maintains its edge longer and is built to last longer than a cheaper knife. These are also used in some professional kitchens.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Sugar Cane London

Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Sugar Cane in London. Find 5 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you own/manage Sugar Cane? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Sugar Cane that's not listed?...
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Blessed to have generations of friendships

My great-granddaughter Addi’s best friend is Payton Monica. Over the past year, I’ve heard a lot about Payton. They were on the same softball team at Larayo this summer and are both in the fourth grade at St. Joan of Arc School. When returning from school the first day, Addi was so excited to tell everyone that she sits next to Payton.
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Today in the 10 | August 2, 2021

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country”. Alternative Perspectives Inc. – Wind River Job Corps is hiring a Maintenance Tech. Alternative Perspectives Inc. – Wind River Job Corps is hiring an Academic Instructor. 🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors. 15 Prairie Springs Lane ATLANTIC...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Today in the 10 | August 6, 2021

Art Exhibit – “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country”. Wind River Job Corps- Alternate Perspectives, Inc. is hiring a Residential Advisor. 🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors. 16 Pinto Lander, WY 82520 | This is a charming 1 level horse property with all the extra’s! Inside...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Today in the 10 | August 11, 2021

CDS of Fremont County is seeking applications for an Educational/Transportation Assistant in Lander. 🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors. 16 Pinto Lander, WY 82520 | This is a charming 1 level horse property with all the extra’s! Inside is a newly remodeled home with custom soft close cabinets, new appliances, fresh paint, remodeled bathrooms, newer laminate hardwood floors, vinyl windows & covered front & back decks! | $475,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy