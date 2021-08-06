2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 4C – Cody Eakin
Sabres fans are not going to want to hear this. When building the Sabres roster originally, it was easy to envision Vinnie Hinostroza centering Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo, and while it’s true that Hinostroza can play right wing or center, there was no one on that imaginary line who could take faceoffs all that well. In fact, out of Okposo, Hinostroza and Girgensons, it is Okposo who actually has the best career faceoff percentage of the trio at 48%. There’s another factor at play here, too: The Sabres have to get to the cap floor and it’s possible that they’ll need Eakin’s $2.25m to get there.hockeybuzz.com
