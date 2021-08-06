Future Proofing the Cold Chain with Connectivity Strategies

Real-time supply chain tracking demands flexible, reliable connectivity, ensuring access to live sensor data, crucial to perishable or temperature-controlled assets. As a greater number of 2G (GSM) and 3G cellular networks march toward sunset – steadily becoming obsolete with the development of 4G LTE and 5G technologies – logistics operators must evolve or face connectivity downtime that can devastate cold chain cargo tracking. Does this mean a monumental jump to the 4G or 5G bandwidths common to smartphones and other cellular devices? That is not likely or necessary. A smarter strategy capitalizes on emerging low power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies such as Category M (Cat-M) or Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). These options have evolved from 4G LTE but are designed for the LPWAN environment. Today, their ready integration into building block Internet of Things (IoT) platforms provides interoperability with existing 2G/3G frameworks and keeps asset tracking systems poised for next generation cellular options.