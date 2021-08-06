Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Future Proofing the Cold Chain with Connectivity Strategies

By Tim Clayton
foodlogistics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-time supply chain tracking demands flexible, reliable connectivity, ensuring access to live sensor data, crucial to perishable or temperature-controlled assets. As a greater number of 2G (GSM) and 3G cellular networks march toward sunset – steadily becoming obsolete with the development of 4G LTE and 5G technologies – logistics operators must evolve or face connectivity downtime that can devastate cold chain cargo tracking. Does this mean a monumental jump to the 4G or 5G bandwidths common to smartphones and other cellular devices? That is not likely or necessary. A smarter strategy capitalizes on emerging low power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies such as Category M (Cat-M) or Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). These options have evolved from 4G LTE but are designed for the LPWAN environment. Today, their ready integration into building block Internet of Things (IoT) platforms provides interoperability with existing 2G/3G frameworks and keeps asset tracking systems poised for next generation cellular options.

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Proofing#Cold Chain#Big Data#Small Data#Gsm#Lpwan#European#Nb Iot#Sim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Trafficfoodlogistics.com

Rail Industry Set to Prioritize Automation in Coming Years

In a survey released by Navis found that the rail industry is looking to prioritize automation and integration of systems. Sixty percent of respondents plan to invest in automation, 58% will invest in enterprise-wide planning and operational systems, while 43% will invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning over the next three years.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics

The ' Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Public Safetyfreightwaves.com

Cold Chain Summit: Why hackers see cold storage as ‘prime target’

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: When cyberattacks hit cold storage facilities. DETAILS: Hackers have left few industries unscathed as ransomware attacks hit companies across the world. Cold storage giant Americold saw its operations disrupted in November after such an attack. Americold isn’t alone. Cold storage providers represent an attractive target for hackers because of the high cost of a systems outage, particularly if it affects the ability to keep goods at temperature.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Cold Chain Summit: Next-gen refrigerated boxes for air cargo

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Controlling temperature for pharmaceutical shipments in air cargo. DETAILS: Temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals require special handling during transportation, as well as coolers or refrigerated containers. The equipment maintains a constant temperature and humidity during transit. The air cargo environment is especially challenging because there are multiple handoffs between parties, and during flight no one can intervene to adjust the temperature if the contents get too warm or cold.
EconomyCIO

Cloud Native: A Strategy for The Future of Business

During the past two decades, cloud-based computing has evolved from a fringe concept to become an established IT model that sits at the center of most digital transformation initiatives. However, there are a wide variety of “cloud” offerings, with some much more impactful than others. Furthermore, many organizations continue to struggle when moving from legacy IT applications and environments to modern cloud deployments.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Toshiba Elevate Sky enables businesses to leverage cloud-based workplace solutions

Toshiba is enabling businesses to easily leverage cloud-based workplace solutions for today’s modern workforce. The company’s Elevate Sky platform features a broad portfolio of Toshiba and third-party cloud-enabled systems, software and services including print, document and printer fleet management, workflow and beyond. Together, these allow users to manage devices and...
Retailfreightwaves.com

Cold Chain Summit: Refrigerated carriers adapt to new food purchasing habits

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Cold Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How refrigerated carriers are adapting to new buying trends. DETAILS: Danny Christner, chief executive officer of John Christner Trucking (JCT), describes changes in food habits and how carriers can stay agile to meet customer expectations. Christner explains the difficulties of modifying food supply chains and his thoughts on whether these changes in habits are here to stay.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Cold Chain Summit: Containerized ocean shipping tech undergoing major evolution

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Cold Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Tracking container temperatures on the high seas. DETAILS: Moving temperature-sensitive foods using ocean shipping containers takes a collaborative effort in technology. Refrigerated shipping containers developer SeaCube is supporting that effort with its container leasing strategy.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

A remedial approach to destructive IoT hacks

As of this year, there are more than 10 billion active IoT devices all over the world, many of which are deployed in enterprises. Keeping those devices secure is of the utmost importance, lest they be a way in for attackers, so it’s imperative that organizations institute IoT security practices that remediate vulnerabilities and better protect the network – by identifying and securing every “thing”. The main challenge lies in the fact that most companies aren’t aware of the spread of devices connected to its network.
InternetEntrepreneur

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase...
Businesseverythingrf.com

Laird Connectivity Partners with KORE to Deliver Wireless Solutions and IoT Services

Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, announced a partnership with KORE, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS). Under this partnership, the companies plan to offer a broad portfolio of wireless IoT sensors, gateways, and services that deliver wireless connectivity in remote or hard-to-reach locations. With this partnership, customers are able to leverage the combined hardware and services in a way that compresses the time to market by months.
Industryfreightwaves.com

The spoils of cold chain

They’re joined by special guests Jonathan Swart, Director, Specialized Operations, Blue Grace Group; Tim O’Rourke, Senior Managing Director, JLL; Meshach Weber, Chief Marketing Officer + Chief Experience Officer, Loadsure. Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus MDM review

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus provides comprehensive mobile and desktop management across multiple operating systems. On-premises and cloud options are available. If you're looking for a way to remotely manage, audit, and generally administer mobile devices across your organization, a Mobile Device Management suite is recommended. Intended for varying levels of control – depending on purpose – of phones, tablets, and often laptops and other portables, MDM options are plentiful, with offerings from most major software providers.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

CropX Expands Capability with Newest Acquisition

CropX completes its third acquisition in 18 months with the purchase of Dacom Farm Intelligence, which it believes will strengthen its global footprint. Acquiring Dacom brings advanced crop protection capabilities to CropX's technology in addition to thousands of new customers and a presence in Europe. Per CropX:. With an additional...
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Technologymassdevice.com

The future of medtech is about connectivity and data

Here’s why medtech companies must embrace innovation, connectivity and disruption. Healthcare must shift away from responding to acute episodes and focus on chronic and preventive care to provide better care, value, and population health. Data will inform the transition. Key questions include, “What does this mean for medtech? What role does medtech play in the future?”
Industryaithority.com

SITA And LiveAction Partner To Ensure Complete Visibility Across Aviation Networks

SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, and LiveAction, the leader in network performance management, announced the availability of a new reporting solution that gives customers complete visibility and service assurance across WAN and SD-WAN deployments. Based on LiveAction’s LiveSP, the SITA SDN Reporting Platform is available as part of SITA Service Management Assurance, an industry-leading Service Management offering that helps customers achieve maximum value from SITA subscribed services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy