Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on upcoming school year and guide to return to school

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Education Miguel Cardona joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the department's roadmap for the return to school this fall.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

263K+
Followers
34K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of Education#Cbs This Morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Educationphennd.org

U.S. Education Dept. Releases “Return to School Roadmap”

The US Department of Education today released a “Return to School Roadmap” that recommends schools adhere to CDC guidance that requires universal masking in K-12 schools. The road map sets certain priorities for schools, including health and safety; supporting students’ social, emotional and mental health; and accelerating academic achievement. U.S....
Harbor Beach, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Harbor Beach Schools organize for upcoming school year

Only one Harbor Beach Board of Education meeting was held this month, which is the norm for the school district in the middle of each summer. Two meetings per month are scheduled for the rest of the school year. Business related to the 2021-22 fiscal year organization is a necessity...
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

FCPS to require masks for start of upcoming school year

All Frederick County Public Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings this fall, the district announced Wednesday. FCPS had planned to lift masking and distancing requirements at all levels and resume normal operations for the 2021-22 school year. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had said earlier this month that vaccinated students and teachers could go maskless at school, reversed course Tuesday, prompting a change from the county's school system.
Breckenridge, MNDaily News

MN releases guidance for upcoming school year

The Minnesota Department of Health released guidance Wednesday, July 28 for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s guidance document came out the day after the CDC announced vaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors in public settings — including...
Stokes County, NCWXII 12

Stokes County Board of Education votes to make masks optional ahead of upcoming school year

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Masks will be optional for students at Stokes County Schools, the county's Board of Education voted Tuesday. In the approved motion, called "Free the Smiles of Stokes County Schools," the district will start the school year by informing parents about the benefits of vaccination and masking, and the consequences of not being fully vaccinated and not wearing a mask.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Secretary of education wants schools to host vaccine clinics

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday schools should use federal money to host coronavirus vaccine clinics as students return to in-person classes this fall, saying only “adult actions” could prevent students from returning to class full-time. “Schools should be open,” Cardona told HuffPost. “I would be very disappointed if adult...
Avoyelles Parish, LAavoyellestoday.com

APSB announces mask mandate for upcoming school year

The Avoyelles Parish School Board has announced via their social media sites that all students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear a face covering while inside school facilities. According to the announcement, rising COVID-19 cases have caused the board to change their consideration of optional masks for the...
Deckerville, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Deckerville schools address upcoming school year

Deckerville school officials have sent the following letter to parents of students throughout the district. The district joins Sandusky and Peck for Sanilac County schools not requiring face masks in order to attend classes:. Dear Deckerville Community Schools Community,. As we near the beginning of another school year, it is...
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodnews.com

BISD superintendent shares information on upcoming school year

With Aug. 18 – the start of the Brownwood ISD 2021-22 school year – right around the corner, Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young stopped by KOXE Thursday morning and provided information on the upcoming school year. Among the questions was one regarding where BISD stands with a significant increase...
Educationnewbernnow.com

Board of Education Votes on Safety Protocols for Return to School

Today, during the Special Called Board of Education Meeting the Board of Education took action on the COVID safety protocols, specifically the wearing of masks for the upcoming school year. The following was approved:. Students and Staff in Grades K-8 will be required to wear masks,. Students and Staff in...
Huntsville, ALWAFF

Decatur City Schools prepare for upcoming school year

The federal eviction moratorium has officially ended and state attorneys say they are preparing for a short term spike in evictions. Those who attended the free session learned more about the foster program and how to get involved. Back-to-school across North Alabama. Updated: 3 hours ago. WAFF 48 is on...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Educators prepare for students' return to school

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students will begin to head back to school as early as next week. With COVID guidelines in place, News 4 checked in with the Tennessee Education Association to see how educators are gearing up for school. “Educators want to make sure our students are safe and...
Brownwood, TXkoxe.com

BISD Supt. Young Discusses Upcoming School Year

Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young was our special guest Thursday morning on KOXE and he provided some key dates parents and students need to know about, as well as the COVID situation going into the school year. Among the questions was one regarding where BISD stands with a significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy