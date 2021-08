The first time fans will be able to see Cade Cunningham (or whoever they pick) in a Detroit Pistons uniform was revealed, as the NBA Summer League schedule has been announced. All 30 NBA teams will be in Las Vegas from August 8-17 to take part in the league. Each team will play five games. Until 2019, some teams by-passed the league, but Commissioner Adam SIlver likes it as an off-season event, and ordered all teams to participate. Due to the pandemic, the league was not held last year.