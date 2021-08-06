Cancel
Airbus Helicopters Canada delivers first five-bladed H145 helicopter in North America to STARS Air Ambulance

verticalmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 4 minutes, 25 seconds. STARS Air Ambulance, an Airbus operator for more than 35 years, is the first customer in North America to operate the new five-bladed H145 following the acceptance of their new helicopter in Fort Erie, Ontario. This latest version of the H145 family is their sixth delivery in the company’s fleet renewal plan and the first five-bladed version to join the fleet. All remaining deliveries will consist of the new five-bladed H145 model and STARS has confirmed it will retrofit its initial five aircraft.

