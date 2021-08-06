Business Succession Forum Discussion

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Business Courier recently sat down with four of Cincinnati’s top business advisors to talk about the trends and what’s happening in the market. Publisher Jamie Smith moderated the panel, and the discussion covered a variety of topics. Read on as we hear from Carol Butler, president, Goering Center for Family and Private Business, Jason Katz, wealth advisor and principal, Bartlett Wealth Management, Dino Lucarelli, managing director of Capital Tactics Inc. and Sonya Jindal Tork, partner, Taft Law.

Charitiesfa-mag.com

Northwestern Mutual Gives $1M To CFP Center For Financial Planning

Northwestern Mutual will renew its support as a founding sponsor of the CFP Board’s Center for Financial Planning with a $1 million gift “to advance the financial planning profession,” the CFP Board of Standards announced today. The Milwaukee-based life insurer, which has $308.8 billion in assets, has been a founding...
Farley, IAtelegraphherald.com

Farley family business tooling into success

FARLEY, Iowa — In 1994, Dennis Rauen opened Rauen Precision Machining out of his garage with his wife as his only employee. It was a gamble for the Farley resident, who previously spent several years working in the tool and machining industry but wanted to start a business. “I thought...
Arkansas Business

Author Patrick Lencioni to Lead Next 'Business Forum' Webcast

Author and organizational health thinker Patrick Lencioni will lead the eighth webcast in a series presented by Arkansas Business throughout 2021. The "21st Century Business Forum," sponsored by CHI St. Vincent, is a monthly webcast featuring authors, entrepreneurs and key leaders in business and sports. It's hosted by author Jon Gordon, who has written on leadership, sales and teamwork.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Business Forum: Lencioni Explains How to Build a Thriving Culture

NEW ORLEANS – The next 21st Century Business Forum will help viewers crack the code on virtues that real team players possess and what it takes to build a thriving culture. The webcast will feature bestselling author and organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni and is hosted by bestselling author Jon Gordon. It will air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Registration is free.
Small Businessedmondbusiness.com

How to highlight your business success

Do you consistently allocate budget dollars in marketing your business? Paid marketing can be an essential piece of your overall strategy, but if you’re not already utilizing free resources to showcase your business success, now is the time to start. One way to get exposure for your business is to...
BusinessBusiness Insider

IMCO appoints Rossitsa Stoyanova as Chief Investment Officer

Stoyanova replaces outgoing CIO Jean Michel and will lead world class investment team. TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) today announced that Rossitsa Stoyanova has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, effective September 13, 2021. She reports to President & Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark and will be based in IMCO's Toronto office.
Economytimebusinessnews.com

How To Start A Successful Cannabis Business

For people who feel the passion to dive into the legal cannabis business, it is always easy to get frustrated by the overwhelming amount of information covering various directions of its use. What you do need to decide is what part of the marijuana business you want to be in. Options are numerous, whether it is going to be a dispensary, growing of marijuana, or delivering. At the same time, it is always possible to do it all. You cannot fully progress in the marijuana business until you’ve decided on this aspect.
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

ComPro – HR Success for Small Business Owners

Our Employee Benefits Team is passionate about helping small businesses design, implement, and carry out their employee benefits plans. We work hard to do the heavy lifting which allows our clients to spend more time in their field of work and less on benefits and human resources. HR360: One of...
Small Businesswolfstreet.com

My Thoughts on Selling a Successful Family Business: McNellis

Rushing down a mountain can kill you, rushing to sell a business can cost you a fortune. Thirty-eight years ago, friends went on a day hike near Yosemite. The couple took the wrong fork up a dry creek bed and, instead of the picnic spot they sought, soon found themselves bouldering ever higher against a steepening slope. Finally, the alarmed woman insisted they stop and await help. Embarrassed by his faulty wayfinding, her boyfriend ignored her pleas, and started down the mountain. He fell to his death within minutes. She spent two nights shivering in the wilderness awaiting a helicopter rescue.
Michigan StateGrand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum selects President’s Award recipient

The West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum (WMSBF) selected a longtime member and contributor to receive its 2021 President’s Award. WMSBF this month presented Sara Meyer with the award for her contributions to the forum’s growth and sustainability. Meyer is principal consultant and national stormwater program director for Environmental Resources Management....
Small Businessstreetsborochamber.org

SBA News for your Small Business

SBA COVID EIDL Program Remains Available to Businesses and Non-Profits. In response to the continuation of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant, small business owners and non-profit organizations can still apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for shortfalls in working capital. This 30-year term loan at a favorable interest rate (3.75% fixed for businesses and 2.75% fixed for nonprofits) has no pre-payment penalty or fees. There is also an 18-month moratorium on payments of principal and interest; interest does accrue during that period. This program is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021. Learn more.
Politicshngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Retailbizjournals

Aaron Bowers

Senior Vice President, Houston Retail Market Manager at PNC Bank NA. Aaron is responsible for leading sales, service and operations for PNC’s Retail Distribution in the Greater Houston market. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of Retail Banking experience with PNC, Aaron most recently served as the area retail manager for PNC’s Central Pennsylvania market. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wesley College.
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

How to build a sustainable, scalable, and sellable business

When you started your company, did you plan to work until the day you die? Or did you intend to build a business that would provide financially for you and your family and one day give you your time back as well? Every business owner I have asked has answered the second way. Unfortunately, they haven’t invested the time in building the structure of their business to make their plan a reality.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Brad Jaeger has joined Sterling Seacrest Pritchard as a Client Advisor. A Tampa native, Jaeger is based in the company’s Tampa office and will concentrate on employee benefits. Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation's top 100 risk management and commercial insurance brokerages, Jaeger worked with the Principal Financial Group focusing on the Tampa market. He graduated from Florida State University and lives in the Tampa area.
Businessbizjournals

LeeMarie Cushman

Vice President, Director of Human Resources at Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union. Initially joining the Cornerstone Team to administer payroll & benefits, LeeMarie was quickly promoted to a leadership position, soon after, recognize with the promotion to Director of Human Resources. She is passionate about ensuring a positive culture and harmonious working relationships at Cornerstone and has executed several strategic initiatives to enhance employee engagement and productivity. LeeMarie also serves as co-chair of the Community Outreach and Diversity & Inclusion committee.
Architecturebizjournals

Chris McKibben

SWABACK, a leading architecture and planning firm, has promoted Chris McKibben to Design Partner. Chris, a community planner and Landscape Architect, has extensive experience throughout the Western United States. An important member of SWABACK for a decade now, Chris provides design services for a wide range of projects including municipalities, mixed-use developments, and large-scale master plans.

