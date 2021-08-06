Business Succession Forum Discussion

For people who feel the passion to dive into the legal cannabis business, it is always easy to get frustrated by the overwhelming amount of information covering various directions of its use. What you do need to decide is what part of the marijuana business you want to be in. Options are numerous, whether it is going to be a dispensary, growing of marijuana, or delivering. At the same time, it is always possible to do it all. You cannot fully progress in the marijuana business until you’ve decided on this aspect.