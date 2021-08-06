NC legislators designing road map for redistricting process

The once-a-decade redistricting process is underway in Washington state and the Redistricting Commission needs your input. Every 10 years, after the federal census, Washington state redraws the boundaries of congressional and legislative electoral districts to ensure that each district represents a roughly equal number of residents. Initial 2020 census projections tell us the population of Snohomish County has grown by more than 15 percent since 2010, with the greatest part of this change coming from increases in the Hispanic/Latino and Asian populations. Current voting-district lines will shift to reflect this growth. Will they shift in ways that are fair and representative? That depends. We need good processes, good data and thoughtful input from residents in all communities.