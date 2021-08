The American bison or buffalo, as it is also referred to, is one of the most significant animals to many American Indian nations. It was critical to the survival of those nations who lived on the Great Plains. In this live and interactive program led by a museum educator, children will learn how, from head to tail, every part of the bison was used-from tipis and clothing made from hides to soap from fat and tools made from bones. Bison not only provided American Indians with food, shelter and tools, but was also integrated into their histories, religions, and cultural traditions. *Movement is incorporated into the program.*