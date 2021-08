Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premiered on Tuesday and we’re breaking down the winners and losers from episode 1 as best we can. Whenever HBO chose to make the Dallas Cowboys the focus of Hard Knocks for the 2021 NFL season, there was never going to be a shortage for content. From Dak Prescott returning from injury to Jerry Jones generally being himself to America’s Team trying to rebound from a lost 2020 campaign, this team is a goldmine for entertainment. And we saw that on Tuesday’s premiere episode.