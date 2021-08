Moscow [Russia], August 12 (ANI): India's delegation will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in 2021, the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement. "On August 6, Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov held a meeting in Moscow with Ambassador of India to the Russia DB Venkatesh Varma during which they discussed possible formats for India's participation in the EEF 2021 and SPIEF 2022, the members of the Indian delegation, business program events, and agreements that the countries may sign," the embassy said.